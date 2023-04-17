43m ago

Share

Japan invites African Union to G7, excludes South Africa

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo taken in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo taken in Tokyo, Japan.
Getty Images

Japan’s government invited the African Union to the forthcoming G7 summit and excluded regular attendee South Africa.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the current chairperson of the continental body, is expected to represent Africa at the talks in Hiroshima, South Africa’s presidency said in a statement on Monday.

"The Japanese government, which is hosting the G7, decided for its version of the summit to invite the African Union instead of individual countries from Africa," it said. "Therefore, the president of Comoros, who is the current chair, will attend the G7 plus meetings and not South Africa."

The meeting of global powers is set to take place from May 19-21.


The African Union, made up of 55 member states, has sought to become a permanent member of the Group of 20 wealthy nations, and in December received backing from US President Joe Biden for its bid.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.55
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.93
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.20
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,050.14
+0.3%
Palladium
1,504.46
+0.8%
Gold
1,997.25
-0.4%
Silver
25.24
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,052
-0.1%
All Share
78,742
-0.2%
Resource 10
71,026
+1.2%
Industrial 25
105,821
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,686
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo