Jet fuel emergency plans needed for SA's peak summer season, ACSA told

Contingency plans must be put in place for jet fuel supplies during South Africa's peak summer season, Airports Company SA (ACSA) was told during a meeting with the ACSA Fuel Forum Committee (FFC) earlier this week.



ACSA has agreed to take action regarding this concern, according to communication by the Board of Airline Representative of South Africa (BARSA) to its members, seen by Fin24.

A jet fuel crunch started at OR Tambo - SA's busiest airport - in mid-March after floods in KwaZulu-Natal damaged railways and fuel infrastructure. It forced some international airlines to divert flights to Durban and Windhoek to refuel on their return journeys.

ACSA then joined forces with oil companies and state-owned logistics company Transnet, to tackle the supply challenge.

Then, last month, Sasol was forced to shut its Natref refinery - a prime supplier of jet fuel - after delays in crude oil deliveries. It prompted concerns about the impact on the availability of jet fuel.

The Natref refinery is now back in full operation, and ACSA indicated during the FFC meeting that there were no supply constraints in the country. OR Tambo currently has 5.3 days of average stock on hand and King Shaka in Durban 20 days.

The total jet fuel supply for delivery to O R Tambo this week via a dedicated Transnet jet fuel pipeline from Natref and by rail from Durban is estimated to be 15.2 million litres.