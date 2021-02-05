A dark weekend for SA as Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from noon on Friday, right through until 23:00 on Sunday evening, the power utility said.

In a separate voice note distributed to media, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the load shedding is due to the forced shut down of five generation units at Medupi power station. The power utility had a problem getting coal to the units, due to heavy rains in the Lephalale area on Thursday night, Mantshantsha said.

"The area experienced 65 mm of rain which added to the constraints caused by the heavy storms due to the cyclone Elouise over the last two weeks," said Mantshantsha. He assured that Eskom had contingency plans and deployed additional resources to deal with the heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

"The teams are working very hard to return as many units to service as possible.

The City of Cape Town meanwhile said it would "protect its customers" over the weekend. Those getting power from the city would only be on stage 1, while those customers being supplied by Eskom would be on stage 2.

Eskom has 4 114 MW on planned maintenance. Another 15 739 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and heavy rains.

The power utility had implemented load shedding in December and again in January due to a loss of generation capacity. It recently had to bring forward the maintenance programme of Unit 1 at Koeberg nuclear power station which also impacted generation capacity.



Previously Eskom said that the risk of load shedding would be reduced by September 2021, as its reliability maintenance programmes are carried out.

Apart from operational challenges, the power utility has also been struggling to deal with its mounting debt burden, approaching R500 billion.



