1h ago

add bookmark

A dark weekend for SA as Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from noon on Friday, right through until 23:00 on Sunday evening, the power utility said.

In a separate voice note distributed to media, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the load shedding is due to the forced shut down of five generation units at Medupi power station. The power utility had a problem getting coal to the units, due to heavy rains in the Lephalale area on Thursday night, Mantshantsha said.

"The area experienced 65 mm of rain which added to the constraints caused by the heavy storms due to the cyclone Elouise over the last two weeks," said Mantshantsha. He assured that Eskom had contingency plans and deployed additional resources to deal with the heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

"The teams are working very hard to return as many units to service as possible.

The City of Cape Town meanwhile said it would "protect its customers" over the weekend. Those getting power from the city would only be on stage 1, while those customers being supplied by Eskom would be on stage 2. 

Eskom has 4 114 MW on planned maintenance. Another 15 739 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and heavy rains.

The power utility had implemented load shedding in December and again in January due to a loss of generation capacity. It recently had to bring forward the maintenance programme of Unit 1 at Koeberg nuclear power station which also impacted generation capacity.

Previously Eskom said that the risk of load shedding would be reduced by September 2021, as its reliability maintenance programmes are carried out. 

Apart from operational challenges, the power utility has also been struggling to deal with its mounting debt burden, approaching R500 billion. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Gift of the jab: Vaccines are good news, but slow roll-out could hurt economic growth
SA's production outcome stifled by load shedding, extended lockdown - survey
OPINION | What 14 years of load shedding taught us about centralisation
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
ZAR/USD
14.93
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
20.46
(+0.20)
ZAR/EUR
17.89
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1805.32
(+0.58)
Silver
26.59
(+1.15)
Platinum
1114.50
(+1.93)
Brent Crude
59.00
(+0.65)
Palladium
2304.01
(+0.92)
All Share
64195.55
(+0.64)
Top 40
58813.41
(+0.55)
Financial 15
12479.22
(+2.24)
Industrial 25
86861.16
(+0.07)
Resource 10
60699.12
(+0.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 845 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2120 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo