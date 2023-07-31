48m ago

Share

Bid to interdict Eskom's new grid rules fails

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wind Farms. Photo: Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm
Wind Farms. Photo: Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm

Renewable energy company G7 has failed to interdict Eskom from applying its new grid access rules. Had the interdict been granted, the progress of new energy projects, both those planned by the private sector and those commissioned to supply Eskom, would have stalled.

Judge Basheer Vally dismissed the application for an interdict, with costs, on Monday. Part B of the case - on the substantive issue of Eskom's authority to change grid rules - is still to be argued. 

SA urgently needs to bring new generation capacity onto the grid to fill the supply and demand gap. Privately initiated projects are the fastest way of adding more megawatts to the system, but these, too, need to connect to the Eskom transmission grid.

Eskom changed the rules on 27 June due to concerns that some developers were "hogging" the grid, and although they had been given access, they were not ready to proceed with their projects. The grid has become increasingly constrained, especially in areas optimal for renewable energy.

READ| Eskom in bid to avoid 'grid catastrophe' - court papers

G7 argued that the change from a first come, first served basis to a first ready first served arrangement placed the two wind farms it has in development in jeopardy.

It said Eskom did not have the authority to change the grid access rules, which is the sole responsibility of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa). While G7 failed to persuade the court to grant an urgent interdict, it will now argue the substantive part of its case to set aside the new grid rules. 

The ruling will come as a relief to Eskom and the National Energy Crisis Committee, which is seeking to fast-track new projects to reduce the intensity of load shedding.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
g7eskomelectricitygrid access rulesenergyembedded generationindependent power producers
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.76
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.84
-3.0%
Rand - Euro
19.58
-2.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.91
-3.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-2.0%
Platinum
934.92
+0.8%
Palladium
1,253.15
+0.6%
Gold
1,958.15
-0.1%
Silver
24.36
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,377
+0.4%
All Share
78,747
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,727
+0.6%
Industrial 25
108,950
+0.5%
Financial 15
17,310
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo