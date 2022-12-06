1h ago

add bookmark

Big diesel price cut announced, petrol hiked

accreditation
News24 Business team
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

On Wednesday, the price of both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol will rise by 59c a litre, while diesel will fall by between R1.52 and R1.57 a litre. 

In Gauteng, 95 petrol will cost R23.46 a litre from Wednesday, compared to R20.29 a year ago - but down from a peak of R26.74 in July.

The Gauteng price of diesel, which reached a new record high (R25.49) in October, will fall to R23.92 a litre. A year ago, Gauteng's diesel price stood at around R17.93 per litre.

Illuminating paraffin will fall by 57c a litre on Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced.

Local fuel costs depend on global oil prices and the rand/dollar exchange rate, as oil is priced in the US currency.

The rand strengthened from an average of R18.11/$ in October to R17.43 in November, while the average Brent oil price fell from $90.79 to $88.77 per barrel. 

Oil prices plunged to their lowest levels since 2021 in November.  

READ | Why diesel prices aren't coming down that much

Oil came under renewed pressure as concerns grew about the outlook for the Chinese economy. While China’s daily Covid-19 cases hit new record highs, strict lockdowns are being enforced, which will hit China's economic growth.

"Petrol prices increased due to higher demand by motorists travelling for the Thanksgiving season in the US amid limited supply emanating from the Russia Ukraine conflict. Increased demand resulted in a decrease of gasoline inventories and higher prices," the department said.

"Refiners are producing more middle distillates, such as diesel, illuminating paraffin and gas to meet extra winter demand in the Northern Hemisphere and consequently producing less petrol."

Government also approved an increase of 21.26 c/l in the annual margin adjustments for the industry on petrol and a net increase of 0.67 c/l on diesel from this week. This included a 5.5c/l increase in the petrol price to accommodate wages increase for forecourt employees following an agreement in the Motor Industry Bargaining Council.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
petroldieseloil
Rand - Dollar
17.34
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.11
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,773.81
+0.3%
Silver
22.47
+1.0%
Palladium
1,871.50
-0.3%
Platinum
994.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
82.68
-3.5%
Top 40
68,441
-0.2%
All Share
74,575
-0.2%
Resource 10
73,675
-1.5%
Industrial 25
91,513
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,801
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo