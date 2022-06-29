1h ago

add bookmark

Consumer confidence plummets to record low

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to its lowest level in over three decades in the second quarter of 2022, barring the sharp drop during the height of Covid-19.

The economic ramifications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, soaring petrol prices, escalating inflation, high interest rates and the non-payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant were all factors in the decline, according to FNB and the Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER’s) Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) released on Wednesday. 

"Having already slipped from -9 to -13 index points during the first quarter of 2022, the [CCI]… plunged to -25 in the second quarter of 2022," the two said in a statement.

The CCI did drop to -33 in the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic and the lockdown pummeled sentiment.

"[Barring that], the current reading is the lowest in more than three decades"

Stanlib chief economic Kevin Lings said on Twitter that the -25 drop is "consistent with an economic recession".

"[The] petrol price will rise substantially further next month, interest rates will increase, electricity outages are back with a vengeance, and water problems persist. Extreme!"

While there was growth in real consumer spending at 3.2% year-on-year, during the first quarter of 2022, the "dramatic deterioration in consumer sentiment now signals a marked slowdown in consumer spending in coming months," FNB and BER said. 

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said the ramifications of Russia’s war on the Ukraine dealt blows to global consumer confidence around the globe and South Africa was no exception.

“Whereas spiralling food and fuel prices are probably of primary concern to less affluent households, the prospects of further steep interest rate hikes and sinking share prices on the JSE would have compounded the inflationary pressures when it comes to middle- and high-income households,” Matikinca-Ngwenya said.

"The non-payment of the R350 per month SRD grant to 10.6 million South Africans in April and May in all likelihood also weighed on the confidence levels of many low-income households."

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fnbberecononyconsumerconfidence
Rand - Dollar
16.14
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.97
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,814.57
-0.3%
Silver
20.73
-0.6%
Palladium
1,906.50
+1.7%
Platinum
929.00
+1.9%
Brent Crude
117.98
+2.5%
Top 40
61,012
-1.3%
All Share
67,194
-1.3%
Resource 10
65,129
-1.4%
Industrial 25
79,779
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,076
-2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?

21 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo