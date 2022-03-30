JUST IN | Court issues warrant of arrest for former senior Eskom manager France Hlakudi

A court has issued a warrant of arrest for former senior Eskom manager, France Hlakudi, after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing.

His bail of R300 000 has also been provisionally forfeited to the state.

Hlakudi is facing fraud and corruption charges related to the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

The case, which is being heard in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court, has been delayed on at least two occasions after Hlakudi switched lawyers.

His co-accused in the R745 million fraud matter are former Eskom group executive for Group Capital Division, Abram Masango; businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana; and CEO of Tubular Construction, Antonio Trindade.

A fifth accused, former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas, was arrested by British police in April last year at the request of South African authorities. He still has to face an extradition hearing.

The case against Hlakudi and his co-accused will return to court on 5 May 2022.