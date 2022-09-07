52m ago

JUST IN | Eskom recovers the R30m it 'unlawfully' paid to ex-CEO Brian Molefe

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe during a briefing in Parliament in 2017. (Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)
Power utility Eskom says it has recovered the R30 million it unlawfully paid to its pension fund for the benefit of its former CEO Brian Molefe in 2016. 

This follows a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court in July, which confirmed that Molefe needed to pay back portion of the pension that had already been paid out to him, about R10 million. 

The pension fund would then pay over the full amount to Eskom, which it has now done.  

Molefe, who twice served as Eskom's CEO, was first directed to return his "patently unlawful" pension payout by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in early 2018 in a case brought by trade union Solidarity and the DA. But the former Eskom boss stalled, arguing there was no clarity on what amount he needed to pay back. 

The July court ruling directed him to pay R9 985 540 plus interest calculated from 31 October 2019 up to the date he pays. 

Molefe was arrested and appeared in court last week in connection with a multi-million rand corruption and fraud case linked to the procurement of 1 064 locomotives for Transnet in 2015. He and his three co-accused were released on R50 000 bail.

