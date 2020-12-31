JUST IN | Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops

Power utility Eskom has suspended load shedding as demand for electricity drops ahead of the long weekend.

SA's power system still remains "vulnerable and unstable" however, with almost half of the country's generation capacity unavailable.

Earlier in the week Eskom started implementing overnight power cuts in a bid to shore up reserves ahead of the start of the new year when economic activity is expected to spike.

It said on Thursday that it would make use of the period of lower demand to replenish its emergency generation reserves of diesel and water.

"During this period Eskom will also continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated. While this will put pressure on the generation plant, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations."