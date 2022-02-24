1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom tariffs to increase by 9.61% from 1 April

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom's tariff increase for 2022/23 will be 9.61%, The National Energy Regulator of SA announced on Thursday.
Eskom's tariff increase for 2022/23 will be 9.61%, The National Energy Regulator of SA announced on Thursday.
David McNew/Getty

Eskom's tariff increase for 2022/23 will be 9.61%, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) announced on Thursday.

The tariff increase is made of 3.49% for the 2022/23 year as well as legacy decisions from previous years, which brings it to 9.61%. 

Eskom had asked for 20.5% increase, including the previous allowable revenue.

Nersa warned that the prices are "indicative", as the actual price must still be finalised.

The tariff goes up on 1 April for Eskom customers and 1 July for municipal customers. Municipalities will also likely add a surcharge for their customers.

Eskom had previously its proposed 20.5% tariff increase for 2022/23 on Monday, arguing that most of the cost increase was driven by two factors outside of its control: the requirement to increase purchases of energy from independent power producers and the increase in carbon taxes.

This year’s application was drawn up a year ago but had previously not been deliberated on by Nersa.

In September, well after the application had been completed, Nersa informed Eskom that it intended to change the methodology for determining allowable revenue, requiring a new application.

In December, Eskom approached a court and secured an order that Nersa consider the 2022/23 application immediately to put new tariffs in place by 1 April.

Eskom noted the announcement, stating that the timeous determination will allow it to apply the adjusted price to customers.

Calib Cassim, Eskom’s chief financial officer, said: "The financial implications of this decision on Eskom’s long-term sustainability will need to be further understood. It is understood that Nersa considered the impact on consumers and the financial sustainability of Eskom as it made its decision".

Cassim said the Eskom board would "deliberate further" before deciding on how to "continue to sustainably provide electricity to the extent possible in the context of this revenue decision".

- This article was amended at 15:35 to include Eskom's response and comments. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomelectricity costs
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.7%
Gold
1,963.62
+2.9%
Silver
25.33
+3.2%
Palladium
2,688.00
+8.2%
Platinum
1,105.50
+1.1%
Brent Crude
96.84
0.0%
Top 40
67,064
-1.9%
All Share
73,535
-1.9%
Resource 10
79,775
+1.9%
Industrial 25
84,224
-5.2%
Financial 15
15,560
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo