1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding overnight

Getty Images

Eskom announced on Tuesday that it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding, starting at 22:00 and ending on Wednesday morning at 05:00. 

This cuts are expected to continue again on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

The embattled power utility said the cuts were necessary to "preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes". 

The utility currently has 9 745MW out on planned maintenance, and another 11 346 MW capacity unavailable because of unplanned maintenance. 

"Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system," it said.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eskom loses SCA appeal to cut off power to two municipalities
NPA closes Eskom sabotage case, cites lack of evidence of foul play
Eskom warns that power system is under 'severe pressure'
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
ZAR/USD
14.64
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
19.78
(-0.49)
ZAR/EUR
17.95
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.15
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.29)
Gold
1879.00
(+0.22)
Silver
26.17
(-0.77)
Platinum
1043.00
(+0.84)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2328.50
(-0.41)
All Share
59494.10
(+0.83)
Top 40
54440.05
(+0.90)
Financial 15
12164.59
(+0.41)
Industrial 25
77516.52
(+1.37)
Resource 10
57982.47
(+0.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 518 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1287 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 701 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo