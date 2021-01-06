1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding overnight

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday night from 22:00 to 05:00, and again between the same times on Thursday night. 

The utility said it implemented the cuts to recover and preserve emergency generation reserves that were utilised to support the power system following the earlier than planned shutdown at Unit 1 at the Koeberg nuclear power station, and delays in the return of other units to service. 

There is currently 6 672MW of capacity offline due to planned maintenance and 12 073MW unavailable because of unplanned maintenance. 

Eskom said on Monday that there had been an increasing leak rate at one of three steam generators at Koeberg's Unit 1.

"Although the leak rate was well within the safety limits, a conservative decision was made to take Koeberg Unit 1 offline for repairs," the statement read at the time.

Eskom was conducting routine maintenance on the unit as well as refueling. These were originally scheduled for the start of February.

Last year Eskom introduced Stage 4 load shedding after Unit 1 tripped. The fault related to a seawater pump which cools the reactors,

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eskom takes unit offline at Koeberg nuclear station after leak at steam generator
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding overnight
ZAR/USD
14.98
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.42)
ZAR/EUR
18.48
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-0.79)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.05)
Gold
1956.53
(+0.32)
Silver
27.77
(+0.79)
Platinum
1109.00
(+0.61)
Brent Crude
53.52
(+4.91)
Palladium
2460.46
(+0.63)
All Share
61683.81
(+1.25)
Top 40
56729.88
(+1.35)
Financial 15
11620.97
(-0.08)
Industrial 25
79922.42
(+0.18)
Resource 10
63426.44
(+3.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 563 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1396 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 756 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo