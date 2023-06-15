1h ago

Eskom, unions agree on 7% wage hike, other benefits for next three years

Compiled by Helena Wasserman
Photo: William Horne

Following last year's  violent, unprotected strike which led to Stage 6 load shedding, this year's Eskom wage negotiations reached an agreement as part of its bargaining forum.

"It is worth noting that this is the first time in more than a decade that the parties have reached agreement in the room," noted Eskom’s acting group chief executive, Calib Cassim.

Following a deal with National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), and Solidarity, Eskom will hike salaries for all non-managerial employees by 7% for each of the next three years (until 30 June 2026).

This will avoid wage negotiations for the next few years.

"It will maintain stability in the organisation, so Eskom and its employees can focus on dealing with load shedding," a spokesperson said. 

Also, Eskom will increase its housing allowance to workers by 7% over the next three years, and pay a once-off taxable payment of R10 000 for the first two years.

Following last year's strike, Eskom reached a 7% wage increase agreement with unions in 2022.

This year, Numsa and NUM had both initially wanted a 15% hike, among other demands, while Solidarity was aiming for 10.1%.

Eskom initially offered a 3.75% hike, and increased it to 5.25% which was subsequently rejected by all three unions. 

