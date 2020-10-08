36m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Eskom warns power system is under severe pressure

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom asks that all unnecessary lights as well as geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances be switched off. (Dudu Zitha, Beeld)
Eskom asks that all unnecessary lights as well as geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances be switched off. (Dudu Zitha, Beeld)

Eskom issued a warning early on Thursday afternoon to say the power system is under severe pressure.

"Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances," the power utility requested in a Tweet.

There was no mention of load shedding or the likelihood of power cuts. 

Earlier on Thursday Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter told the Joburg Indaba, an annual mining event, that the positive impact of Eskom's maintenance programme would be felt by April next year, although it would not immediately eliminate the need for load shedding. 

By September 2021 there would be a significantly reduced the risk of cuts, he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
De Ruyter: Benefits of Eskom maintenance to be felt by April 2021, but power cuts won't be over
'We didn't assess the candidates': Ex-Eskom board member says instructions came from the Presidency
Energy regulator cleared to appeal high court ruling on Eskom tariff
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingenergy
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(+0.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.31)
Gold
1885.15
(-0.07)
Silver
23.75
(-0.08)
Platinum
863.60
(+0.14)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2371.58
(+1.55)
All Share
54554.85
(-0.36)
Top 40
50131.37
(-0.56)
Financial 15
10034.76
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
73887.43
(-0.82)
Resource 10
53288.20
(+0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1434 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9352 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo