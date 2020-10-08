JUST IN | Eskom warns power system is under severe pressure

Eskom issued a warning early on Thursday afternoon to say the power system is under severe pressure.

"Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances," the power utility requested in a Tweet.

There was no mention of load shedding or the likelihood of power cuts.

Earlier on Thursday Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter told the Joburg Indaba, an annual mining event, that the positive impact of Eskom's maintenance programme would be felt by April next year, although it would not immediately eliminate the need for load shedding.

By September 2021 there would be a significantly reduced the risk of cuts, he said.