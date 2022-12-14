JUST IN | Inflation cools slightly in November, but food prices continue to climb

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Consumer price inflation cooled slightly in November to 7.4%, from 7.6% in October.

But food prices continue to climb – reaching 12.5% in November from 12.0% in October. Bread and cereal prices were 19.9% higher in November than a year ago, according to Statistics SA.

Statistics SA reported that the average price of a 2.5kg bag of maize meal was R34.08 in November, from below R25.60 a year ago. In November last year, the average price for a white bread was around R15.68 – this rose to R18.68 in November.

Overall, meat price inflation was 10.5% in November, unchanged from the previous month. But the price of bacon rose by 6.4% in a single month.

For the year to November, prices of milk, eggs and cheese products rose by 10.9% - from 10.5% in October.

Full-cream milk rose by 2.4% from October to November, while coffee whitener prices increased by 4.6%.

But prices for oils and fats declined for the third consecutive month, cooling to 24.8% from 25.7% in October. The average price for a 750ml bottle of sunflower oil was R38.12 in November, from a peak of R45.33 in July, Statistics SA reported.

Prices for transport (+15.3%) as well as hotels and restaurants (+7.9%) were much higher than a year before.

Statistics SA also reported large monthly price changes in electronic goods, including laptops (+1.6%), cellphones (+1.7%) and digital cameras (5.3%). However, television prices, declined by 1.5%.

Overall, the monthly change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.3% in November, slightly lower than the 0.4% recorded in October. Annual inflation hit a 13-year high of 7.8% in July.

The SA Reserve Bank only expects inflation to "sustainably" move back to its targeted level of 4.5% by the second quarter of 2024.