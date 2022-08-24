Inflation hits new 13-year high as food prices rocket

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Annual consumer inflation reached its highest level in 13 years, increasing to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June. The increase was in line with economists' forecasts.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5% between June and July this year. According to Statistics SA, this was only the fourth time since 2008 that the monthly increase was 1.5% or higher.

Annual food inflation rose by 9.7% in July, from 8.6% in June. Bread and cereals prices were 13.7% higher than a year ago. Between June and July, there were large monthly price hikes reported in a range of products, including, maize meal (4.2%), cake flour (6.3%), macaroni (5.0%) and white bread (2.8%). But rice prices fell by more than 3%,

Oils and fats saw the biggest price hikes - up 36% in July from a year ago.

In July, fuel prices were hiked by more than 10%. This hit transport prices in particular, with taxi fares up 9% in a single month. Taxi fares were 16% higher than a year ago. Petrol is 56% more expensive than it was a year ago.

The latest consumer inflation rate reflects the annual increase in municipality service tariffs, which are adjusted in July every year.

Electricity tariffs increased on average by 7.5% - which is lower than last year’s rise of 13.8% but higher than the 2020 increase of 6.3%, Statistics SA reports.

But services inflation (+4.2%) and durable goods prices (+4.8%) remained much cooler than non-durable goods inflation - mostly driven by food - which is now at 14.4%.