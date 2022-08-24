1h ago

add bookmark

Inflation hits new 13-year high as food prices rocket

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Annual consumer inflation reached its highest level in 13 years, increasing to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June. The increase was in line with economists' forecasts.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5% between June and July this year. According to Statistics SA, this was only the fourth time since 2008 that the monthly increase was 1.5% or higher.

Statistics SA

Annual food inflation rose by 9.7% in July, from 8.6% in June. Bread and cereals prices were 13.7% higher than a year ago. Between June and July, there were large monthly price hikes reported in a range of products, including, maize meal (4.2%), cake flour (6.3%), macaroni (5.0%) and white bread (2.8%). But rice prices fell by more than 3%,

Oils and fats saw the biggest price hikes - up 36% in July from a year ago.

Statistics SA

In July, fuel prices were hiked by more than 10%. This hit transport prices in particular, with taxi fares up 9% in a single month. Taxi fares were 16% higher than a year ago. Petrol is 56% more expensive than it was a year ago.

The latest consumer inflation rate reflects the annual increase in municipality service tariffs, which are adjusted in July every year.

Electricity tariffs increased on average by 7.5% - which is lower than last year’s rise of 13.8% but higher than the 2020 increase of 6.3%, Statistics SA reports.

But services inflation (+4.2%) and durable goods prices (+4.8%) remained much cooler than non-durable goods inflation - mostly driven by food -  which is now at 14.4%.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.09
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,753.29
+0.3%
Silver
19.19
+0.4%
Palladium
2,001.00
+0.9%
Platinum
890.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
100.22
+3.7%
Top 40
63,385
+0.6%
All Share
70,106
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,370
+0.8%
Industrial 25
85,890
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,524
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22230.25) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo