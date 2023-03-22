24m ago

Share

Inflation rises for first time in months as food price hikes hit 13.6%

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images)

Big hikes in food prices contributed to a 7% increase in annual consumer inflation in February from 6.9% in January – the first increase in four months.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7% between January and February, the biggest monthly increase since July 2022, Statistics SA reported on Wednesday.

Source: Statistics SA

In February, food and non-alcoholic beverages annual inflation hit 13.6% - the highest level since April 2009. 

The price of maize meal increased by almost 35% over the past year, with a sharp rise of 2.2% between January and February alone. Statistics SA reports that rusk prices jumped almost 7% in a single month, while macaroni (+4.4%) and savoury biscuits (+4%) also saw big monthly hikes.

There were large monthly increases in the prices of baby milk formula (+7.2%), baby cereal (+4.6%), fruit juices (+4%) and fizzy drinks in a can (+3.3%).

Meat prices increased to 11.4% in the year to February – the biggest annual hike in five years. However, the monthly increase was only 0.2%, the lowest monthly increase in a year.

Transport (including fuel prices) also contributed to February's high inflation rate following recent price hikes. But the annual increase in fuel prices slowed to 10.9%, the lowest reading since March 2021.

February's inflation numbers included annual price hikes for medical services (doctors, dentists and hospital ward fees), Statistics SA reported. Prices increased by 5.3% in February 2023, compared to 5% a year before.

Impact on interest rates

The latest inflation number will be considered when the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee decides on interest rate hikes next week.

But just as important is the US central bank's interest-rate decision later on Wednesday. 

The bank was on track for more aggressive rate hikes as US inflation remained stubbornly high – but a banking crisis may convince it to be more cautious with rate hikes. Economists expect that it may hike by a smaller 0.25 percentage point hike – or not increase rates at all. That will give the South African monetary authority significant leeway.

South African inflation reached a 13-year high in July last year, hitting 7.8%. To cool inflation, the Reserve Bank has aggressively hiked interest rates. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randinflation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.54
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.77
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.97
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
975.53
+0.3%
Palladium
1,390.90
-1.1%
Gold
1,944.85
+0.2%
Silver
22.46
+0.3%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
69,339
+0.8%
All Share
74,792
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,141
-0.8%
Industrial 25
101,043
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,287
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo