1h ago

Share

Inflation slows to 13-month low as food prices cool down

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A shopping cart in a supermarket
A shopping cart in a supermarket
Getty
  • May's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% from 6.8% in April.
  • Food inflation – the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages - eased to 11.8% from 13.9% in April.
  • The latest CPI number will reassure the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee, which has already hiked interest rates by 475 basis points in an effort to cool inflation.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

May's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% from 6.8% in April, with food prices finally cooling. 

May's inflation rate, which was also slowed by an easing in fuel prices, is the lowest since April 2022, Statistics SA said. It was also cooler than economists expected. The median expectation among economists in a Bloomberg survey was 6.5%.  

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.2% between April and May. 

Source: Statistics SA

Food inflation – the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages - eased to 11.8% from 13.9% in April, which was close to the hottest level in fourteen years.

Food inflation only increased by 0.3% between April and May – the smallest increase since November 2021.

Source: Statistics SA

Meat prices fell by 0.4% from April to May and were 7.1% higher than a year before – from 9.5% in April. Bread and cereals inflation slowed to 18.1% in May from 20.8% in April.

Prices for oils and fats are now 2.4% cheaper than a year before.

But sugar, sweets and desserts grew more expensive - increasing by 11.9% in the year to May – from 10.7% in April.

From April to May, the price of white sugar increased sharply by 2.7% and slabs of chocolate by 2.9%.

Source: Statistics SA

In the 12 months to May, the average price of a 2.5 kg bag of white sugar increased from R49.68 to R53.00. The average price of a slab of chocolate (80 grams) rose from R17.11 to R20.26 over the same period.

Prices of cold beverages were 10.5% higher in May from a year before – the highest rate since 2019.

Statistics SA also reported that restaurant prices increased by a sizeable 1.2% between April and May – taking the annual rate for restaurants to 7.4%.

Fish and seafood dishes were 11.3% more expensive, followed by pizza (up 9.3%) and red meat-based products (up 9.0%).

Between April and May, the prices of pies were hiked by 2.3%, followed by hikes of around 2% for hot beverages, poultry-based products, hamburgers and red meat-based products.

While petrol prices were hiked in May, fuel prices were only 3.5% higher than a year before - from 5.0% in April. However, vehicle prices increased to 7.5% - the highest increase since 2017.

Statistics SA also noted sharp monthly price increases for pain killers (+3.0%) and vitamin and mineral supplements (+6.6%).

Impact on rate hikes?

The latest CPI number will reassure the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee, which has already hiked interest rates by 475 basis points in an effort to cool inflation.

Last month, interest rates were increased by 50 basis points. This came in the wake of a rand crash triggered by US allegations that Russia received arms in South Africa has raised inflation risks. A weaker rand fuels inflation.

South Africa imports almost all its fuel (in dollars). Other imports will also be more expensive, but also locally produced maize and wheat. Their prices are determined by international prices, usually in dollars.

In addition, load shedding is pushing costs and prices higher.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago took a less hawkish stance about rate hikes at the last meeting.

He said monetary policy had now reached "restrictive territory" (hurting the economy).

"We have got to see the effects of this policy stance and what it means."

Some economists expect the first interest rate cut only at the start of next year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
foodinterest ratesinflationeconomycpi
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.34
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.31
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.04
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
950.47
-0.1%
Palladium
1,351.42
-0.7%
Gold
1,933.59
-0.1%
Silver
23.04
-0.5%
Brent Crude
75.90
-0.3%
Top 40
70,596
-1.0%
All Share
75,984
-1.0%
Resource 10
64,655
-1.6%
Industrial 25
102,600
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,153
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo