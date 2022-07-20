44m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Inflation surges to 7.4% - highest in 13 years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Annual consumer inflation spiked to 7.4% in June, from 6.5% in May, Stats SA reported on Wednesday.

The June rate is the highest inflation recorded since May 2009 (8.0%), following the global financial crisis. 

Source: Statistics SA

Consumer prices increased by 1.1% from May to June, reflecting much pricier fuel. Fuel prices were 45.3% higher in June than the year before - the biggest increase on record.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages surged by 8.6% year-on-year in June. Stats SA says this is the highest rate since March 2017, when South Africa was hit by a severe drought. 

Bread and cereal products were 11.2% more expensive than a year before. In a single month, maize meal prices rose by 5.2%, while prices for brown bread (3.2%) and macaroni (3.0%) also rocketed.

Meat prices increased by 9.5% in the year to June, with polony 19% more expensive than a year ago, Stats SA reported.

Prices for oils and fats were almost 33% higher than a year before. 

Inflation is now far above the South Africa Reserve Bank's (SARB) inflation target range of between 4% to 6%, and may convince the monetary policy committee to hike interest rates by a heftier margin on Thursday.

The consensus expectation is a hike of at least 50 basis points, while some economists think a 75 basis points increase is likely.

The June inflation rate came in above expectation, with 7.3% the median forecast among 17 economists polled by Bloomberg. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lesetja kganyagorussiaukrainesa economyrepo ratefoodinflationpetrol
Rand - Dollar
17.14
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.59
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.84
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,707.87
-0.2%
Silver
18.84
+0.4%
Palladium
1,860.00
-1.2%
Platinum
880.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
107.35
+1.0%
Top 40
62,105
+1.0%
All Share
68,394
+0.9%
Resource 10
60,255
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,041
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,169
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo