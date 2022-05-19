31m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Interest rates increased by biggest margin since 2016

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
Governor of the SA Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Governor of the SA Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee has increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%. This is the largest hike since January 2016.

Four members of the committee voted for the increase, while one voted for a 25 basis point hike.  

The prime rate increases to 8.25%. On a new home loan of R2 million at the prime rate, the monthly payment will increase by more than R600 following the rate hike.

After the prime rate went from 10% in 2019 to 7% last year, the bank started hiking rates again in November.

The Reserve Bank was under pressure to hike rates as inflation in April hit 5.9% for the third time in five months. The bank targets an inflation rate of between 3% and 6%.

On Thursday, the bank hiked its forecast of headline inflation for this year - from 5.8% to 5.9%, primarily due to higher food and fuel prices. 

Fuel prices are 30% higher than a year ago. Due in part to oil boycotts against major producer Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have jumped to above $110 a barrel, from an average of around $70 last year.

Food prices have also surged as the fall-out from the Ukraine war disrupted supplies of staple grains and vegetable oil.

"Russia’s war in the Ukraine is likely to persist for the rest of this year and may have significant further effects on global prices," said Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Electricity and other administered prices continue to present short- and medium-term risks, he added.

On Thursday, the bank downgraded its expectation for South African economic growth this year - from 2.0% to 1.7%.

"This is due to a combination of short-term factors, including the flooding in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the continued electricity supply constraints.

"Two weeks ago, the US central bank hiked its interest rates by 50 basis points, its biggest increase in 22 years.

This added pressure to the Reserve Bank. If South African interest rates stay too low for too long, this will hit the rand. Traders will move to currencies that earn higher interest. A weaker rand adds to inflationary pressures, as South Africa depends on oil imports.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
interest ratesinflationmpc
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,837.93
+1.2%
Silver
21.78
+1.7%
Palladium
1,989.50
-1.3%
Platinum
958.99
+2.2%
Brent Crude
109.11
-2.6%
Top 40
61,131
-2.2%
All Share
67,587
-2.2%
Resource 10
70,701
-1.5%
Industrial 25
74,911
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,599
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo