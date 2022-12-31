17m ago

Large cuts in petrol, diesel prices announced

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the petrol price (both 93 and 95 unleaded) will be cut by R2.06 a litre, while diesel will be lowered by between R2.69 and R2.81.

A litre of 95 petrol will cost R21.40 in Gauteng and R20.75 on the coast. 

Petrol is now the cheapest it's been since February 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a spike in oil prices.

Diesel will cost R21.23 a litre in Gauteng and R20.58 on the coast.

Diesel prices remain more elevated than petrol and are still above levels last seen in April.

In a statement, the department of mineral resources and energy said that the average Brent oil price fell from $88.77 a barrel to $85.08 over the past month. 

"The oil prices continued to drop due to fears of economic recession globally," the department said.

The rand also strengthened slightly against the dollar. 

Local fuel prices are determined by international oil prices, as well as the dollar-rand value, as South Africa buys oil in dollars. 

EXPLAINER | This is why SA won't get cut-price Russian fuel

The price of illuminating paraffin will drop by R1.93 a litre.

Read more on:
petroldiesel
Rand - Dollar
Company Snapshot
