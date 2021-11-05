1h ago

add bookmark

Load shedding escalates to Stage 4

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Stage 4 load shedding will start at 14:00 on Friday, Eskom has announced.

Three units at the Kendal power station were taken offline and a unit each tripped at Tutuka and Matimba. The return to service of a unit each at Majuba and Lethabo have also been delayed. 

Stage 4 will roll out on Friday afternoon until 05:00 on Saturday, and thereafter, Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday morning.

The conveyor belts supplying some units are currently not running due to a power fault, Eskom said earlier. There is also insufficient diesel available for emergency reserves. 

Total breakdowns amount to 17 437 MW and planned maintenance is at 4 371 MW.

South Africa had a two-day break from load shedding, with rolling blackouts suspended on Wednesday morning.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingelectricity
Rand - Dollar
15.28
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.56
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,793.86
+0.1%
Silver
23.84
+0.2%
Palladium
2,019.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,031.11
+0.2%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,369
-0.1%
All Share
68,094
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,880
-0.9%
Industrial 25
89,905
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,157
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Why do you think people didn't vote on Monday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
They went away for the long weekend
8% - 62 votes
Worried about Covid-19
2% - 18 votes
No good options to vote for
41% - 323 votes
Bad weather
2% - 15 votes
Just couldn't be bothered
48% - 379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo