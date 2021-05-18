1h ago

Load shedding suspended until Tuesday evening

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
A candle in the dark.
Getty

Eskom has suspended load shedding for Tuesday morning and afternoon, and is expected to implement it again at 17:00. 

The power utility said the round of stage 2 cuts will then run until 22:00 on Tuesday night, the original ending time for the round of load shedding announced on Sunday. 

"Over the past 24 hours Eskom teams have returned seven generation units to service. This has helped ease the supply constraints, and enabled Eskom to suspend load shedding at this point. However, this is currently insufficient to fully supply the evening peak," the utility said. 

Eskom announced the stage 2 load shedding on Sunday after ten of its generating units broke down. Losses were reported at Tutuka power station, Majuba, Kriel, Matla, Kusile, Medupi and the Duvha power stations.



Find your load shedding schedule here

