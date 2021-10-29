31m ago

JUST IN | Load shedding to be halted tonight

Load shedding will be suspended earlier than planned, at 20:00 tonight. 

Power cuts were supposed to end at 05:00 on Saturday morning. But in a briefing on Friday afternoon, Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said improvements in generation capacity had allowed Eskom to replenish water and diesel for its peaking stations ahead of the weekend. 

Oberholzer said that he was confident that election day, and the counting process thereafter, would not be affected by load shedding.

However, he warned that the power system is still constrained, and some units are "extremely unpredictable and unreliable".

"There may be some breakdowns. We hope that the election that will be free of load shedding. But we do still have some risk."

