1h ago

add bookmark

New record-high diesel price next week, petrol also pricier

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty

On Wednesday, the price of unleaded petrol (both 93 and 95), will increase by 51c a litre, while diesel will rise by R1.43 a litre.

This will push the Gauteng price of diesel to R25.49 a litre - a new record high. A year ago, Gauteng's diesel price stood at around R17.20 per litre.

In Gauteng, 95 petrol will cost R22.87 a litre from Wednesday, compared to R19.54 a year ago - but down from a peak of R26.74 in July.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by 77c a litre, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Friday.

Local fuel costs depend on global oil prices and the rand/dollar exchange rate, as oil is priced in the US currency.

The rand weakened from an average of R17.55/$ in September to R18.11 in October, while the average Brent oil price increased from $89.79 to $92.41 per barrel.

This was as a result of the oil producer group OPEC+ cutting its oil output. In addition, China eased its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which increased fuel demand.

"The high demand and continued low supply of diesel led to a higher increase of diesel prices compared to petrol," the department said.

READ | Why diesel prices aren't coming down that much

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that diesel markets are "flashing signs of chaos", with shortages in Europe and America.

This was due to a prolonged strike at French oil refineries, while the US has record low diesel inventory levels for this time of year.

In recent months, Europe - which produces more petrol than it needs - has been struggling with securing diesel. The invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions stopped diesel flows from Russia. This has increased prices as European countries scramble to find alternative diesel sources.

In South Africa, continuing problems with railways have increased truck deliveries, fuelling the local demand for diesel. A shortage of diesel supplies has also contributed to load shedding, as it hobbled Eskom's efforts to feed its emergency generators.

The maximum LP gas retail price will increase by 98c/kg on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
petroldieseloil
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.02
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.04
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,641.16
-1.3%
Silver
19.13
-2.5%
Palladium
1,903.52
-2.3%
Platinum
944.50
-1.9%
Brent-ruolie
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo