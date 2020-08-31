JUST IN | Petrol price to inch up by 1 cent per litre from Wednesday morning

South African Motorists will be paying 1 c/l more for both grades of petrol from Wednesday morning, while diesel will fall by 21 c/l.

This comes after the department of mineral resources and energy on Monday announced its monthly fuel price adjustments for September.

They are as follows:

Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): 1.00 c/l increase;

Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): 1.00 c/l increase;

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 21.00 c/l decrease;

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 21.00 c/l decrease;

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 26.00 c/l decrease;

Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin: 35.00 c/l decrease;

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 36.00 c/kg increase; and

Among the reasons for the adjustments is an increase of 5.3 cents per litre in the retail margin of all grades of petrol to accommodate the annual wage increases of forecourt staff.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister ,Gwede Mantashe, said additional reasons for the price increase include a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, and a slight uptick in the average price of price of Benchmark Brent Crude.

"This was mainly due to concerns that the hurricanes may lead to closure of some of the production facilities in the South Coast of the United States of America," the department said.

This was counterbalanced by a decrease in the average prices of refined petroleum products, resulting in a 1 c/l increase for petrol and a decrease of 21 c/l for diesel.