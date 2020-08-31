1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Petrol price to inch up by 1 cent per litre from Wednesday morning

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock

South African Motorists will be paying 1 c/l more for both grades of petrol from Wednesday morning, while diesel will fall by 21 c/l.  

This comes after the department of mineral resources and energy on Monday announced its monthly fuel price adjustments for September.

They are as follows:

  • Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): 1.00 c/l increase;
  • Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): 1.00 c/l increase;
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 21.00 c/l decrease;
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 21.00 c/l decrease;
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 26.00 c/l decrease;
  • Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin: 35.00 c/l decrease;
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 36.00 c/kg increase; and

Among the reasons for the adjustments is an increase of 5.3 cents per litre in the retail margin of all grades of petrol to accommodate the annual wage increases of forecourt staff.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister ,Gwede Mantashe, said additional reasons for the price increase include a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, and a slight uptick in the average price of price of Benchmark Brent Crude.

"This was mainly due to concerns that the hurricanes may lead to closure of some of the production facilities in the South Coast of the United States of America," the department said.

This was counterbalanced by a decrease in the average prices of refined petroleum products, resulting in a 1 c/l increase for petrol and a decrease of 21 c/l for diesel.

       

Related Links
Petrol, diesel prices to rise as global oil price recovers
Fuel prices projected to increase due to weak rand, rebound in global oil market - AA
Petrol prices to increase by R1.18 per litre
Read more on:
gwede ­mantashepetrol price
ZAR/USD
16.79
(-1.37)
ZAR/GBP
22.38
(-1.15)
ZAR/EUR
20.04
(-1.53)
ZAR/AUD
12.37
(-1.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.89)
Gold
1968.14
(-0.28)
Silver
27.96
(-0.01)
Platinum
928.99
(-0.42)
Brent Crude
45.84
(0.00)
Palladium
2211.00
(+0.41)
All Share
55541.88
(-0.92)
Top 40
51267.59
(-0.93)
Financial 15
9773.70
(-3.37)
Industrial 25
74670.26
(-1.01)
Resource 10
55728.96
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1143 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7727 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo