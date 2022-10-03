7m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Petrol price will be cut on Wednesday, but diesel gets pricier

accreditation
News24 Business
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

The price of 95 unleaded petrol will be lowered by R1.02 a litre on Wednesday, while 93 petrol will be 89c cheaper, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Monday. This will lower the price of 95 petrol in Gauteng to R23.36 litre, from a record high of R26.74 in July. Petrol cost only R19.61 at the start of the year.

Diesel prices will be hiked by between 10c and 15c a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin will fall by 61c a litre. 

Fuel prices are determined by the price of oil and the rand-dollar exchange rate. 

The rand has taken a big hit over the past month - weakening from R17.17/$ at the start of September, to above R18 amid global market turmoil and record load shedding in South Africa. But fortunately for motorists, the oil price has slumped to its lowest level since January amid concern about energy demand as steep interest rate hikes weigh on global economic growth.

The average Brent crude oil price decreased from $94 per barrel in August to $89.79 in September. 

Diesel prices are remaining stickier than petrol because of a squeeze on diesel supplies worldwide.

READ | Oil and trouble: Why diesel prices aren't coming down that much

This is due in part because Europe - which produces more petrol than it needs - is an importer of diesel, much of it from Russia.

The invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions stopped the flows. This has squeezed prices higher as European countries scramble to find alternative diesel sources.

In South Africa, continuing problems with the railways have increased truck deliveries - fuelling the local demand for diesel.

A lack of diesel supplies has contributed to load shedding, as it hobbled Eskom's efforts to feed its emergency generators.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fuelpetroldieseloilprice
Rand - Dollar
17.85
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.23
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.53
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,686.65
+1.5%
Silver
20.40
+7.2%
Palladium
2,244.00
+3.6%
Platinum
898.50
+3.9%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,833
+0.8%
All Share
64,220
+0.8%
Resource 10
61,626
+2.3%
Industrial 25
77,544
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,799
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

6h ago

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo