15m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Power cuts to continue on Sunday, says Eskom

Jan Cronje
A candle in the dark.
A candle in the dark.
Getty

South Africans will wake up to another day of load shedding on Sunday, Eskom has said. 

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 08:00 and continue until 22:00. 

"Implementing loadshedding [on Sunday] is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week. Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly," it said in a statement. 

The utility has not yet announced whether cuts would continue into the week, but has said it is "likely" that the generation system will continue to be constrained. 

After three months without any planned power interruptions, Eskom on Friday announced cuts after a number of generating units tripped and a cold spell caused a surge in electricity use. 

Stage 2 cuts continued on Saturday to enable Eskom to replenish its emergency generation reserves for the week ahead.  Saturday's stage 2 load shedding is set to end at 22:00. 

 
Related Links
Full day of load shedding planned for Saturday, says Eskom
Basil Read distances itself from companies allegedly overpaid by Eskom
Find your load shedding schedule
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
ZAR/USD
16.77
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.09)
Gold
1798.22
(+0.06)
Silver
18.69
(+0.13)
Platinum
824.50
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
43.14
(+2.10)
Palladium
1961.36
(+0.61)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1939 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2542 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 3793 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2720 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo