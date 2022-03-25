1h ago

add bookmark

SA businessman who lost govt backing fails to secure ILO top job

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba
Businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba

South African businessperson Mthunzi Mdwaba has lost his bid to head up the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Mdwaba, the CEO of business consultancy TZoro IBC and the chairperson of Productivity SA, was one of five candidates seeking to be named the UN agency's director general. 

Gilbert F Houngbo, from Togo, was elected as the ILO's director-general by the agency's governing body on 25 March 2022, the group said in a statement on its website on Friday. 

The ILO is an agency of the United Nations which crafts global work standards and compiles data on international labour practices.

Earlier this month Mdwaba said he was optomistic about being named the agency's first African director-general. 

The South African government submitted Mdwaba's candidature in mid-September last year. But Cabinet withdrew its support just two weeks later under still-unexplained circumstances.

Rather than drop his bid, Mdwaba secured seven "alternative" endorsements before nominations closed. This meant he stayed in the running for the head of the ILO even though he had lost the backing of his host nation.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
international labour organisationmthunzi mdwaba
Rand - Dollar
14.56
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.03
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,954.21
-0.2%
Silver
25.60
+0.3%
Palladium
2,509.38
-0.9%
Platinum
1,019.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
119.03
-2.2%
Top 40
67,840
+0.2%
All Share
74,601
+0.3%
Resource 10
82,428
-1.3%
Industrial 25
80,395
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,213
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo