SA businessman who lost govt backing fails to secure ILO top job

South African businessperson Mthunzi Mdwaba has lost his bid to head up the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Mdwaba, the CEO of business consultancy TZoro IBC and the chairperson of Productivity SA, was one of five candidates seeking to be named the UN agency's director general.

Gilbert F Houngbo, from Togo, was elected as the ILO's director-general by the agency's governing body on 25 March 2022, the group said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The ILO is an agency of the United Nations which crafts global work standards and compiles data on international labour practices.

Earlier this month Mdwaba said he was optomistic about being named the agency's first African director-general.

The South African government submitted Mdwaba's candidature in mid-September last year. But Cabinet withdrew its support just two weeks later under still-unexplained circumstances.



Rather than drop his bid, Mdwaba secured seven "alternative" endorsements before nominations closed. This meant he stayed in the running for the head of the ILO even though he had lost the backing of his host nation.