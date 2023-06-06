1h ago

SA narrowly avoids a recession

Compiled by Helena Wasserman
Despite record levels of load shedding and aggressive rate hikes, South Africa's first-quarter GDP grew by 0.4%.

This was exactly in line with economists' consensus forecast, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

The economy shrank by a revised 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Growth in the first quarter means South Africa avoided a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of a shrinking economy.

While the South African economy is now slightly bigger than before the Covid pandemic, it still remains below its peak in the third quarter of last year.

Source: Statistics SA

The SA Reserve Bank previously estimated that load shedding will shave two percentage points off GDP growth this year. The bank's aggressive rate hiking cycle - 475 basis points over 18 months – is also restricting the economy.

Still, the manufacturing industry continued to grow (1.5%), with food and beverage output expanding the most in the first quarter.

The finance, real estate and business services industry (+0.6%), personal services industry (+0.8%) and the transport, storage and communication industry (+1.1%) also saw growth.

Source: Statistics SA

However, agriculture slumped by 12.3%, weighed down by a decline in the production of field crops and animal products, Statistics SA said. The motor trade also recorded a decrease in economic activity.

