54m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Unexpectedly, SA unemployment rate falls further

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock
  • South Africa's official unemployment rate declined to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • According to the latest data, an estimated 648 000 jobs were gained between the first and the second quarter.
  • Economists were expecting a rise in unemployment due to intensifying load shedding and the economic impact of devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

The official unemployment rate declined further to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022, from 34.5% in the first, Statistics SA reported on Tuesday. Unemployment hit a record high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Unemployment rate. Source: Statistics SA

Economists were expecting a rise in unemployment due to intensifying load shedding and the economic impact of devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. A Bloomberg survey of five economists showed a median forecast of 35%. 

Instead, the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) shows that 648 000 jobs were created between the first and second quarter of 2022.

While there were job losses in manufacturing (-73 000) and transport (-54 000), job gains were seen in community and social services (+276 000), trade (+169 000), finance (+128 000) and construction (+104 000).

The total number of persons employed was 15.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, while the number of unemployed persons reached 8 million.

For the third quarter in a row, the expanded unemployment rate - which includes discouraged work seekers who have given up looking for work – declined. It fell from 45.5% to 44.1%.

The QLFS has faced some scrutiny in recent months, amid growing concern about the reliability of South Africa’s employment data.

READ | SA's unemployment stats could be wrong, say experts

Statistics SA is meant to collect data on the employment status of 33 000 households – which is extrapolated to determine the jobless rates for around 40 million adults in the country. However, last year it contacted fewer than 14 300 households. The interviews were done telephonically - not face-to-face as before the pandemic.

At the start of this year, however, in-person interviews resumed. 

Fin24 previously reported that the head of the Statistics Council, the advisory board to Statistics SA, raised the alarm about the quality of the unemployment data.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.06
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.04
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,736.81
+0.0%
Silver
18.97
-0.1%
Palladium
2,009.69
+0.4%
Platinum
878.37
-0.2%
Brent Crude
96.48
-0.3%
Top 40
63,135
+1.0%
All Share
69,874
+1.0%
Resource 10
63,787
+2.8%
Industrial 25
85,220
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,718
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo