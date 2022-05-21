JUST IN | Stage 4 power cuts to start at 1pm

South Africans will have to brave stage 4 power outages this weekend.
Eskom announced on Saturday that stage 4 power cuts would start at 13:00 and continue until 22:00.
Stage 4 load shedding will also be implemented at 08:00 until 22:00 on Sunday.
"Demand is higher than anticipated, some units tripped," the power utility said in a short statement.
* More to come
