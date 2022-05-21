35m ago

JUST IN | Stage 4 power cuts to start at 1pm

accreditation
Jan Cronje
South Africans will have to brave stage 4 power outages this weekend.
South Africans will have to brave stage 4 power outages this weekend.
Alfonso Nqunjana

Eskom announced on Saturday that stage 4 power cuts would start at 13:00 and continue until 22:00.

Stage 4 load shedding will also be implemented at 08:00 until 22:00 on Sunday.

"Demand is higher than anticipated, some units tripped," the power utility said in a short statement. 

* More to come


