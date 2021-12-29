JUST IN | Transformer explodes at Eskom's Camden power station

A transformer exploded at Eskom's Camden power station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning due to a fault, the utility has announced.

The explosion occurred at Unit 8 of the station, which produces 190MW in electricity. Eskom however does not anticipate any disruption to power supply.

The fire was contained, no injuries were reported, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

I have a report from a reliable source this morning of a transformer explosion at @Eskom_SA's Camden power station. Awaiting confirmation and further details from Eskom. pic.twitter.com/994c4SpXeq — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) December 29, 2021

In November, Eskom appointed independent forensic experts to confirm possible attempts of sabotage after a suspicious collapse of a key electricity tower, shortly after an extension cord was dropped on a transformer at the Matimba power station, which took out three power units.



South Africa last saw load shedding on December 5, after a record year of power outages.