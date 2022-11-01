11m ago

add bookmark

Kganyago: SA inflation may have peaked

accreditation
Amogelang Mbatha and Arijit Ghosh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lesetja Kganyago
Lesetja Kganyago
Getty Images

South Africa’s inflation rate likely peaked in the third quarter, but must move closer to the midpoint of the central bank’s target range before the monetary authority can declare victory in the battle to rein in price growth, Governor Lesetja Kganyago has said.

Inflation accelerated to the highest in more than 13 years in July, when it reached 7.8% year-on-year. The annual rate has fallen for two consecutive months since then, though it remains well above the midpoint of the 3%-to-6% target range at which the monetary policy committee prefers to anchor inflation expectations.

"We might have reached the peak in the third quarter," Kganyago told reporters at a lunch event in Johannesburg.

"We need to see that decline firmly into the inflation target, closer to the midpoint of the inflation target range. Then we know that we can declare victory over the monster of inflation."

South African policymakers have raised the benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 275 basis points since November to 6.25% to rein in inflation. The implied policy rate path of the central bank’s quarterly projection model, which the MPC uses as a guide, indicated in September the benchmark will be at 6.76% by the end of 2024.

The model shows that inflation probably peaked in the third quarter of this year and will only stabilise close to the midpoint of the bank’s target range in 2024.

The MPC is scheduled to announce its final interest-rate decision of this year on 24 November.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarblesetja kganyagoinflation
Rand - Dollar
18.21
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.89
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.98
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,648.13
+0.9%
Silver
19.67
+2.7%
Palladium
1,882.50
+1.9%
Platinum
949.50
+2.2%
Brent Crude
92.81
-1.0%
Top 40
60,799
+1.3%
All Share
67,414
+1.1%
Resource 10
62,976
+0.6%
Industrial 25
80,490
+2.4%
Financial 15
15,483
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22304.18) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo