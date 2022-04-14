Koeberg triggers emergency evacuation alarm - by accident

On Thursday, emergency sirens warned residents near the Koeberg nuclear power station to evacuate.

This was a false alarm, however.

Koeberg spokesperson Lewis Phidza says the sirens were triggered by accident.

Phidza appealed to residents not to take any action, and stresses that there was no emergency. "Everything is running smoothly."

Koeberg tests the evacuation emergency sirens every week, using silent settings. On Thursday, however, the sirens went off at full volume.





The City has been alerted that Koeberg Sirens are sounding in certain areas.



This is a system error and there is no emergency.



Please refer any enquiries to Eskom. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) April 14, 2022

Emergency evacuation in areas near Koeberg! Thankfully a false alarm. But was shocking to see all the messages saying that my kid’s crèche needed to evacuate ?? — Leigh ???? (@leighwatermouse) April 14, 2022

Koeberg emergency sirens are going off. What is going on?? A real emergency, or just another case of someone pressing the wrong button? @NucRegSA @Eskom_SA #nuclearsafety @koeberg — Koeberg Alert (@koebergalert) April 14, 2022