Koeberg triggers emergency evacuation alarm - by accident

accreditation
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station outside Cape Town. (Jay Caboz)
On Thursday, emergency sirens warned residents near the Koeberg nuclear power station to evacuate.

This was a false alarm, however.

Koeberg spokesperson Lewis Phidza says the sirens were triggered by accident.

Phidza appealed to residents not to take any action, and stresses that there was no emergency. "Everything is running smoothly."

Koeberg tests the evacuation emergency sirens every week, using silent settings. On Thursday, however, the sirens went off at full volume. 


