Koko may take Zondo report on review

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko may take the state capture report on judicial review after it found he was "an integral component of the Gupta family's strategy to capture Eskom".

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who spearheaded the state capture inquiry recommended that Koko be investigated and possibly prosecuted for a raft of Gupta-linked deals at Eskom.

Koko said he is prepared for a fight with the NPA.



Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko may take the state capture report on judicial review after it found he was "an integral component of the Gupta family's strategy to capture Eskom".

The State Capture Inquiry found that Koko must be investigated and possibly prosecuted for a raft of Gupta-linked deals at Eskom.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority should investigate Koko with a view to possibly instituting prosecutions for violating the Public Finance Management Act, as well as for fraud and corruption.

READ | Koko's trail of destruction at Eskom: 'Dishonest' engineer proved to be 'integral' part of Gupta plan

In an interview with eNCA on Monday morning, Koko said he is prepared for a fight with the NPA.

"Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was employed to do a job, and he has found prima facie evidence that I must face charges, and he has referred the matter to the NPA, and the NPA will fail. Because of the three topics which he [Zondo] suggests I should be prosecuted and possibly charged with, the NPA has been seized with them over the last few years, and nothing has come of it, and I don't see anything coming out of it going forward," he said.

Koko added he would be exploring two options.

The first it to take the report on judicial review, which means that he could approach a court to review the lawfulness of the commission's findings.

"The second option is letting the NPA bring it on," he said.

Koko believes the inquiry wasted time dealing with Eskom.

"The biggest problem with Eskom is load shedding, the second biggest problem is the debt of R400 billion and the third (...) the R178 billion in contracts that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Bowman Gilfillan have found to be tainted, and the state capture report does not deal with any of this and the reason it doesn't deal with any of this is because it was targeting former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family," he said.

Koko added that Zondo avoided Eskom's money and load shedding troubles.

"It cannot be that the biggest problems are not covered by the state capture inquiry. The problems of Eskom's debt and looting are not answered. The South Africans want to know what brought Eskom to its knees," he told eNCA.

Koko said when he was the CEO at Eskom, he reported corruption. "I have no relationship with President Zuma; whenever there was corruption, I reported it," he said.

Earlier this year, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said he would take the findings of the inquiry on judicial review.



This was after the inquiry found that Mantashe should be probed for corruption after he received security installations without charge from Bosasa.



