Nxesi suspends UIF commissioner and management after AG audit of TERS

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he placed Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner Teboho Maruping and the management of the UIF on precautionary suspension following Auditor General findings of illegal payments and other oversights in the funds' Covid-19 relief funds.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa directed Auditor General Kimi Makwetu to audit a number of government interventions aimed at providing relieve following the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown.

Nxesi said the Department of Employment and Labour received the Auditor General’s audit report and found that it pointed to numerous gaps, risks and inadequate controls and verification processes.

"The Auditor General has now released publicly the final first special audit report into Covid government expenditure – including UIF Covid-19 TERS transactions – indicating serious risks and violations. In the light of this, and because this occurred on his watch, this morning, I suspended the UIF Commissioner," said Nxesi.

Nxesi said director general of the Department of Employment and Labour Thobile Lamati suspended UIF senior management, including the CFO Vuya Mafata, COO Judith Kumbi and head of the supply chain management Maria Ramoshaba.

Nxesi told reporters that he took these incidences very seriously.

"This has resulted in illegal payments, amongst others, to recipients of other state grants, students receiving National Student Financial Aid Scheme payments, public servants, and even inmates, deceased persons and minors. There is also evidence of over and underpayments as well as inflated claims," Nxesi said.

Nxesi said the suspensions were precautionary in nature and would allow for the Special Investigating Unit to conclude its forensic investigation without interference.

Nxesi said the UIF has paid TERS benefits worth R41.6 billion in 9.5 million payments to laid-off workers, representing 822 000 employers.