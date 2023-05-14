LadyRussiagate: Ramaphosa, Zelensky hold talks amid weapons dustup

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky held talks on Saturday.

In a statement, Zelensky said he called on Ramaphosa to join with other countries in the world to implement Ukraine's "peace formula".

Ramaphosa had also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday on the "strategic partnership" between the two nations.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, amid allegations that the country supplied weapons and ammunition to Russia, despite Pretoria having taken a neutral stance on its invasion of Ukraine.

"Anyone who helps an aggressor with a weapon will be an accomplice with all the consequences," Zelensky said in a statement after speaking to Ramaphosa remotely from Rome.

He said he called on Ramaphosa "to join together with other countries of the world, all continents, and Africa in joint work to implement our peace formula."

US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety in a media briefing on Thursday said that weapons had been loaded onto a Russian cargo ship, the Lady R, at Cape Town in December. The Presidency said Brigety's comments were "disappointing" and no evidence had been produced to back up the claim. At the same time, officials agreed to start an independent investigation.

ALSO READ | What we know – told through pictures – about the alleged Russian arms sale

South Africa and the US also sought on Friday to make amends after Brigety was summoned in protest over his accusation.

Both sides pledged partnership and a commitment to working together, even as neither addressed the veracity of his claim that South Africa is sending weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The spat had led to a new round of tension between the US and the African nation. South Africa has so far refused to condemn Russia's invasion despite pressure from the US and its allies.

READ | Cars, wine, jewellery exports - US retaliation will hit SA hard

Zelensky and Ramaphosa also discussed the peace formula, justice and the fact that "our world should be united by the rules of international law," according to the statement.

A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ramaphosa at Pretoria's initiative on the "strategic partnership" between the two nations, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

The statement also said that Putin supports the idea of involving a group of African leaders in discussing the prospects for resolving the war in Ukraine.