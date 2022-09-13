Lamola reassures investors he is acting on greylisting risk

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says he is tightening anti-money laundering controls.

He says the NPA has made several high-level interventions to avoid the greylist.

By October, SA must demonstrate progress.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says prosecuting authorities are gearing up to investigate and prosecute money-laundering crimes as SA tries to avoid greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) when it sits in February.

In a speech to investors at the RMB Morgan Stanley conference in Cape Town, Lamola said that government was concerned that greylisting would raise borrowing costs and increase the burden of compliance on the financial services sector. It was therefore doing all it could to avert greylisting.

Said Lamola:

"We believe that these interventions will provide a material response to the FATF findings."

The FATF is an UN-aligned global body that monitors compliance with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing standards. Two years ago, it warned SA that it faced greylisting if it did not improve legislative and regulatory controls, also demonstrating that these had been used in investigations and prosecutions.

While the National Treasury is rushing to get an omnibus of legislation through Parliament by October, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has the more difficult task of proving the laws are effective.

Lamola said that the NPA had undertaken five high-level actions. These included the creation of an Anti-Money Laundering Desk comprising people from various business units. Secondly, the NPA's International Cooperation Unit had been beefed up with personnel and training and could better prioritise and manage foreign predicate offences.

Thirdly, the NPA had made several requests for mutual legal assistance to other jurisdictions in 2018 for crimes related to state capture. These include the US, UAE, India, Canada, and China. He said that requests to the UAE and India had been prioritised, "as enormous amounts of money and person of interest are reported to be in these countries".

The NPA is also pursuing seven foreign bribery matters related to state capture, which may also include money-laundering charges depending on what the investigations reveal. And, lastly, said Lamola, the Asset Forfeiture Unit had obtained eight preservation orders to the value of R40.3 million and 11 forfeitures to the value of R31.8 million in foreign predicate crimes.

The NPA had also finalised several money-laundering, tax, drugs and narcotics cases since 2019, but Lamola did not give details. A new joint forum between the NPA, the Directorate for Special Prosecutions (the Hawks) and the Financial Intelligence Centre, has six cases on its radar, three of which involve money laundering.

Several legislative amendments have been introduced to Parliament as a General Laws Amendment Bill. Lamola said that the amendments would address 14 of the 20 deficiencies identified by the FATF. The amendments include a range of things from expanding the monitoring of businesses that deal in large flows of money, to improving the capacity of institutions to identify the beneficial owners in transactions and opaque bodies such as trusts.

READ | Estate agents, lawyers and others face crackdown as SA tries to avoid greylist

Among the laws to be amended in the omnibus legislation are: the Companies Act, the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, the Trust Property Control Act, the Non-Profit Organisations Act and the Financial Sector Regulation Act. The Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act will be separately amended.

The National Treasury hopes that by passing the amendments by October, when the country assessment takes place, FATF may be assured that SA is serious about making improvements when the plenary sits in February.