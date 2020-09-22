1h ago

add bookmark

Land Bank receives R1.5bn from government, plans to pay creditors

Lameez Omarjee
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Land Bank has received the first tranche of a R3 billion equity injection from government.
The Land Bank has received the first tranche of a R3 billion equity injection from government.
  • The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa has received the first tranche of a R3 billion equity injection from government.
  • The initial R1.5 billion will be partly used to pay back creditors.
  • The second tranche is expected to be received by the end of September.

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa has received the first tranche of a R3 billion equity injection from government, it said in a notice to shareholders on Tuesday.

In his supplementary budget in June, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced a R3 billion equity injection to the bank as part of its recapitalisation, this as it was facing a liquidity crunch earlier in the year brought on by credit downgrades.

The bank on September 11 received R1.5 billion from government, and said it expects the second tranche of payments by 30 September.

"An amount of R500 million has been allocated for an upcoming capital amortisation payments to an international development finance institution due during September 2020," the notice read.

The remaining R1 billion has been set aside and will be retained for the purpose of repaying creditors.

The Land Bank expects to pay an amount equal to 5% of the total capital amount owing to each of its financial creditor funders, the notice read.

Any lender who receives a capital amortisation payment from Land Bank before 1 October 2020 will not be entitled to the Part Capital Reduction Payment.

Most recently Standard Chartered has launched legal proceedings to recover its money from the Land Bank, Fin24 previously reported. Standard Chartered had arranged a $300 million 10-year loan facility with Land Bank in 2017. 

Related Links
Standard Chartered Bank takes Land Bank to court
Land Bank default ups stakes for SA Reserve Bank
Land Bank can't make interest payments in July
Read more on:
land bankmoody'streasurytito mboweni
ZAR/USD
16.59
(+0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(+0.88)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(+1.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.99
(+1.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.88)
Gold
1906.44
(-0.53)
Silver
24.32
(-2.67)
Platinum
889.00
(+0.68)
Brent Crude
42.14
(-3.94)
Palladium
2265.00
(-0.38)
All Share
53339.69
(+0.04)
Top 40
49160.39
(+0.01)
Financial 15
9660.37
(+1.48)
Industrial 25
71791.29
(+1.09)
Resource 10
53025.37
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1327 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8714 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a third property?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...

29 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put it to good use?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my...

12 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my money for the time being?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo