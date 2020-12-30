Latest lockdown regulations increase chance of interest rate cut in January, says economist

The chance of a one-off 50 basis points interest rate cut by the SA Reserve Bank in January is rising but by no means certain, according to analyst Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Commenting on the possible economic impact of the latest lockdown measures announced by President Cyril Ramaposa, he foresees it will create a slight negative drag on the SA economy. This is because the new measures are more social - relating to things like gatherings and curfew - than economic, in his view.

The regulations include a curfew from 21:00 to 06:00; restaurants and a variety of other places like gyms and museums must close at 20:00; a ban on alcohol sales and distribution, for offsite and onsite consumption; all beaches closed in hotspots; and criminalisation of non-mask wearing. Importantly, for Attard Montalto, there was no shift in travel rules – either inter-province or internationally.

In his view, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has clearly tried to minimise economic harm, while also trying to enforce behavioural changes where existing rules were apparently being ignored.

"Additional steps in hotspots and nationally are now very much limited in terms of what does not cause additional economic stress. There was also zero discussion of additional economic support [from government]," he says.

"We still judge it to be a limited but negative impact on growth. The impacts on growth will be concentrated in the tourism and hospitality sectors with others affected only by weaker sentiment on vaccine uncertainties and worries over what is to come."

Viewing the period until 15 January, when the new regulations will be reviewed again, in isolation, Attard Montalto sees economic recovery being slowed due to it, but not being totally derailed.