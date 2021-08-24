Liquor sales ban: National government must manage a national disaster, court hears

Wine producers' body Vinpro is challenging national government's power to implement blanket liquor bans as part of the coronavirus disaster management.

Vinpro argues that it is a power which is vested in the provincial government instead.

On behalf of government it was argued in the High Court that, in responding to the pandemic, national government has to take a holistic look.

Covid-19 pandemic is a national disaster – and so it must be navigated at national level, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

This was on the second day of a case brought by wine producers' organisation Vinpro. Vinpro wants the court to rule that alcohol sales bans can be decided at provincial level.

The court earlier on Tuesday heard arguments from the Western Cape provincial government's legal team, which agrees with Vinpro. It argued that declaring a national disaster does not give national government a licence to "hollow out" provincial government powers.

But legal representatives for national government argue that national government consulted extensively with provincial governments and took a holistic approach to implementing liquor sales bans.

"In response to the pandemic, government had to take a holistic look. The presidential coordination council plays pivotal role and it includes consulting with the premiers of the provinces.

"Furthermore, there is no dispute about the impact of alcohol-related incidents on health services," said Advocate Nazreen Bawa, SC.

Bawa said national government relied on "comprehensive" information before making a decision.

"Government manages the disaster from a national level. A lot of information is taken into account before government decides on measures. The comprehensive data it considers includes the number of hospital beds available and the number of new cases in each province.

"It is not based on a peak, but on the availability of health services and the ability to make those available."

Bawa said when previous national alcohol sales bans were implemented, government had concluded that provincial differentiation was not merited.

"Preceding the decisions there are always various meetings and briefings, including with representatives and experts of the various provinces. The question for the court to ask is if the right person is seeking a remedy, if it is the right remedy, the right proceedings and the right circumstances," argued Bawa.

She said premiers were all consulted extensively, particularly given that they serve on the Presidential Co-ordinating Council.

Adv. Karrisha Pillay SC also argued on behalf of government. She argued that the national liquor bans did not limit the provincial right to issue liquor licenses - rather the ban related to trade in terms of these licences.

At no point was there a desire on government's part to restrict the sale of alcohol for longer than necessary, Pillay said.

"Vinpro and the provincial government claim disaster management cannot infringe on any exclusive provincial rights.

"But if the court has to apply the principles as set out by the Constitutional Court, the conclusion must be that disaster management has nothing to do with liquor licensing and the national minister acted squarely within her powers," said Pillay.

On behalf of government, it was also pointed out that Vinpro represents South African wine producers, wine sellers and industry stakeholders - that is, "it represents those who derive profit from the sale of alcohol".

The advocates also argued that Vinpro's case has become moot, because its primary relief relates to regulations repealed more than six months ago.

The court previously found that the matter of interim relief was rendered moot due to the national ban on liquor sales being lifted. But because the provincial government foresees that more stringent restrictions - including alcohol-related ones - will likely be required in the near future again, it believes that a court ruling is crucial.

Arguments on behalf of national government will continue on Wednesday after which Vinpro will have an opportunity to reply.