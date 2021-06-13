40m ago

add bookmark

Liquor traders call for state collaboration on Covid-19 safety, as third wave gains a foothold

accreditation
Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa's liquor traders are calling for the state's collaboration with the industry and civil society on liquor bans
South Africa's liquor traders are calling for the state's collaboration with the industry and civil society on liquor bans
Jacques Stander

The National Liquor Traders (NLT) has urged government not to impose "top-down restrictions" on the sale of alcohol, as South Africa enters the third wave of Covid-19 infections. 

A fresh ban, if imposed, would be the fourth the industry has faced since South Africa's lockdown began in 2020. The state's rationale for the bans is that hospital beds need to be kept available for Covid-19 patients and free of alcohol related trauma cases, like car accidents and violence. As of Saturday, South Africa had more than 79 000 active Covid-19 cases.

However, the alcohol industry has bemoaned the bans, saying producers and retailers were taking financial strain, running into billions, while also questioning the efficacy of the bans.

On Sunday, in a statement, NLT convenor Lucky Ntimane, said government should work with business and civil society in ensuring Covid-19 compliance, rather than imposing restrictions on liquor trade.

"Instead of talking down to people the way the government has been doing, we need to mobilise the whole of society to defeat this virus," Ntimane said. 

Communicating and empowering people to make the right decisions, is more effective than policing their behaviour, he said, using South Africa's fight against HIV and Aids as an example. He said the model could work, if the government collaborated with the industry and civil society.

Ntimane also urged South Africans to comply with Covid-19 safety measures. He explained that the industry was playing its part in raising Covid-19 safety awareness, through focus groups and training for liquor traders.

The industry had also donated 40 000 personal protective equipment packs and educational tools at taverns, through anti-alcohol harm organisation, Aware.org. Some of the packs were donated to 25 hospitals, as part of the industry's R145 million Covid-19 response investment.

The organisation also provided food parcels to 20 000 taverns.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Disturbing and detrimental'- alcohol industry fumes over no health recommendation for third ban
Read more on:
lucky ntimanejohannesburgalcohol bancovid-19
Rand - Dollar
13.72
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,877.34
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,779.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,151.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.69
+0.2%
Top 40
61,445
+0.3%
All Share
67,724
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,776
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,620
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,639
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you noticed a difference in the voices of women compared to men in virtual meetings?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is a difference.
30% - 20 votes
No, I haven't noticed it.
60% - 40 votes
A bad internet connection worsens it.
10% - 7 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live...

02 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live off on?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo