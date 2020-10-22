LIVE | Eskom gives update on state of SA's electricity system

3m ago
8m ago
11m ago
De Ruyter comments on the 11 000 MW of additional power as well as 2 000 MW emergency power procurement decisions which will be valuable to ensuring security of supply.
12m ago
"We can only fix so much - the average age of the power station is 39 years," says De Ruyter.
The majority of stations are reaching the end of their design lives.
Eskom plans to decommission between 8 000 to 12 000 MW over the next decade. This will create a shortfall of electricity, he says.
14m ago
De Ruyter said work is being done to recover stability of the generation system.
The reliability maintenance programme has been "stepped up".
15m ago
Commenting on a court ruling allowing Nersa to appeal a previous decision on Eskom tariffs - De Ruyter said the judgement is being studied.
He notes that tariffs should be cost-reflective.
15m ago
De Ruyter starts his address - noting the global pandemic which has affected Eskom and the country.
25m ago
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter will on Thursday provide an update on the power utility's operations and financial position at its quarterly state of the system briefing.
Eskom is facing a debt burden mounting R480 billion, as well as operational challenges which have resulted in load shedding in recent months.
CEO Andre de Ruyter has in the past said that dealing with debt will not be a silver bullet approach and that extensive maintenance of plants will be required to avoid load shedding in future.
The CEO is also bullish about the potential for Eskom to provide renewable energy – and a Just Energy Transition office has been established to make sure such a transition does not have a negative impact on workers and affected communities.
Eskom is currently unbundling into three entities – generation, transmission and distribution.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 09:00.