25m ago

LIVE | Eskom gives update on state of SA's electricity system

Lameez Omarjee
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in January, 2020.
Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda
3m ago

In excess of R100 billion will have to be spent to strengthen the transmission grid over the next 10 years - allowing Eskom to add capacity and participate in govt's infrastructure development programme, says De Ruyter.

8m ago

De Ruyter expects by September this year- adequate reliability maintenance will have been performed to reduce the risk of load shedding. 

11m ago

De Ruyter comments on the 11 000 MW of additional power as well as 2 000 MW emergency power procurement decisions which will be valuable to ensuring security of supply. 

12m ago

"We can only fix so much - the average age of the power station is 39 years," says De Ruyter.

The majority of stations are reaching the end of their design lives. 

Eskom plans to decommission between 8 000 to 12 000 MW over the next decade. This will create a shortfall of electricity, he says.

14m ago

De Ruyter said work is being done to recover stability of the generation system.

The reliability maintenance programme has been "stepped up". 

15m ago

Commenting on a court ruling allowing Nersa to appeal a previous decision on Eskom tariffs - De Ruyter said the judgement is being studied.

He notes that tariffs should be cost-reflective. 

READ MORE

15m ago

De Ruyter starts his address - noting the global pandemic which has affected Eskom and the country.



25m ago

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter will on Thursday provide an update on the power utility's operations and financial position at its quarterly state of the system briefing.

Eskom is facing a debt burden mounting R480 billion, as well as operational challenges which have resulted in load shedding in recent months.

CEO Andre de Ruyter has in the past said that dealing with debt will not be a silver bullet approach and that extensive maintenance of plants will be required to avoid load shedding in future.

The CEO is also bullish about the potential for Eskom to provide renewable energy – and a Just Energy Transition office has been established to make sure such a transition does not have a negative impact on workers and affected communities.

Eskom is currently unbundling into three entities – generation, transmission and distribution.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 09:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Company Snapshot
