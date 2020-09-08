LIVE | Former Eskom chair says not responding to Guptas' needs would be 'disrespectful to ubaba'

Seleka asks Tsotsi why was he the person who was approached by the Gupta's, given that the was only a non-executive chairman. Tsotsi says they considered him to be in a position of authority.

He further asks him why did he not rebuff their requests for meetings.

"If one looks at what influence they were capable of exerting, it is clear to me that not responding to their needs was something that would be seen a being disrespectful to ubaba".

Tsotsi reiterates that "if you were unable to assist them you were going against the wishes of the president."