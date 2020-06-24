live

LIVE | Mboweni says SA faces sovereign debt crisis unless deficit is stabilised

Jan Cronje
Last Updated
Live News Feed
2m ago

With the budget speech done, Mboweni is now expected to host a media briefing. 

9m ago

Mboweni does a round of thanks, and with that his address is finished. 

10m ago

Mboweni seems to be nearing the end of his address, he notes that infrastructure will be "the fly wheel by which we grow the economy," and refers to the presidential infrastructure summit that took place on Tuesday. 

12m ago

Speaking of the public sector wage bill, Mboweni says that half of all consolidated revenue will go towards the compensation of workers in the public.

"We value the important work public servants do.   Minister Senzo Mchunu is negotiating with our partners in the labour movement to find a balanced solution that sets compensation at an appropriate, affordable and fair level," he says without adding further detail.

"We wish him well."

13m ago

Mboweni says the principle of zero-based budgeting is that we must see "demonstrable value for money":

"Eskom will need to show progress in meeting the milestones as laid down in the Roadmap. This is non-negotiable," he says.  

15m ago

Mboweni says that the government will be allocating R3 billion to recapitalise the Land Bank. 

16m ago

"Cabinet, under the leadership and guidance of the President, has found the narrow gate. Government shall go through it.  Government will narrow the deficit and stabilise debt at 87.4 percent of GDP in 2023/24. Cabinet has also adopted a target of a primary surplus by 2023/24," he says.  

18m ago

Mboweni again warns about debt service costs. 

"The wide gate opens to a path of bankruptcy," he says, warns of a sovereign debt crisis - like German in the 1920s, or Zimbabwe and Greece more recently. 

20m ago

"Even as South Africa responds to the current health and economic crisis, a fiscal reckoning looms. The public finances are dangerously overstretched. The wide gate is a passive country that lets circumstances overwhelm it.   10 2020 Supplementary Budget Speech If we remain passive, economic growth will stagnate."

20m ago

Mboweni is fond of quoting scripture, and now he does so again. 

The gospel according to the Apostle Matthew, chapter 7 verses 13 and 14 :

"Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it."

SA if faced with a choice between these two gates, he says 

22m ago

Speaking of the loan guarantee scheme, where the state guaranteed up to R200 billion in bank loans to businesses, Mboweni says that after a slow start it has been picking up steam.

"In its first month, the scheme lent over R10 billion. Many more applications are being processed, and lending is expected to rise significantly."   

23m ago

He says National Treasury will "monitor the spending through monthly and quarterly reports". 

23m ago

Mbweni now gives overall figures 

*the national share for 2020/21 increases from R758 billion to R790 billion,

*the provincial share decreases from R649 billion to R645 billion; and

* the local government share increases from R133 billion to R140 billion.

"Local government is at the heart of our response to the pandemic. Accordingly, an additional R11 billion is allocated to local government through the equitable share. A further R9 billion will be reprioritised within allocated conditional grants to fund additional water and sanitation provision and the sanitisation of public transport," he says. 

25m ago

Mboweni notes that the Unemployment Insurance Fund has provided R23 billion in COVID-19 relief to over 4.7 million workers affected by the pandemic.  

25m ago

Mboweni says the state is putting aside R100 billion to create jobs. 

This will be a "multi-year, comprehensive response to our jobs emergency".  

"The President’s job creation and protection initiative will be rolled out over the medium-term. It will include a repurposed public employment programme and a Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.

"In this year, an amount of R6.1bn is already allocated, and a further R19.6 billion has been set aside mainly for this purpose."

26m ago

The finance minister says that, to support vulnerable households an additional allocation of R25.5 billion to the Social Development department is proposed, for a total relief package of R41 billion.

"All these measures will come to an end in October," he adds. 

27m ago

"We have successfully increased our COVID-19 bed capacity to above 27 000; identified 400 quarantine sites with a capacity of around 36 000 beds across the country and deployed nearly 50 000 community health care workers to screen millions of South Africans.  We have tested over 1.3 million people."  

27m ago

"The Supplementary Budget proposes R21.5 billion for COVID-19-related health care spending. It also proposes a further allocation of R12.6 billion to services at the frontline of our response to the pandemic," says Mboweni. 

"Allocations have been informed by epidemiological modelling, a national health sector COVID-19 cost model and our experiences over the past 100 days." 

28m ago

Mboweni says that the country needs to access new sources of funding.

"Government intends to borrow about US$7 billion from international finance institutions to support the pandemic response," he says without providing additional details. 

29m ago

Mboweni: "Our early projection is that gross national debt will be close to R4 trillion, or 81.8 per cent of GDP by the end of this fiscal year. This is compared to an estimate of R3.56 trillion or 65.6 per cent of GDP projected in February. " 

30m ago

"This is compared to the deficit of R370.5 billion, or 6.8 per cent 2020 Supplementary Budget Speech 7 of GDP projected in February.

"This increase is mainly due to the revised revenue projections and pay-outs from the Unemployment Insurance Fund. The narrower measure, known as the main budget deficit, is projected to be 14.6 per cent of GDP."

30m ago

The minister says that the consolidated budget deficit will rise to R761.7 billion, or 15.7 per cent of GDP in 2020/21.

32m ago

Speaking about the revised fiscal framework, Mboweni says that total consolidated budget spending, including debt service costs, will exceed R2 trillion for the first time ever.  

He says SA will also miss its tax target by R300 billion. 

"Gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 was R142 billion, compared to our initial forecast for the same period of R177.3 billion.

"Put another way – we are already R35.3 billion behind on our 2020/21 target.   As a consequence, grosstax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year isrevised down from R1.43 trillion to R1.12 trillion. That means that we expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300 billion."  

34m ago

Mboweni says SA has responded to the Covid-19 economic shock "with an unprecedented set of measures".  

"Never before has government worked together so closely with the private sector, labour, community and the central bank. Standing as a united people, it is clear we can achieve anything. Government’s COVID-19 economic support package directs R500 billion straight at the problem."

The minister continues to outline measures taken so far by the private and public sector to bolster the economy. 

35m ago

The minister says SA's economy is now expected to contract by 7.2 per cent in 2020.

36m ago

The minister is now outlining the global economic impact of the coronavirus. 

"In the February Budget, we expected that the global economy would expand by 3.3 per cent in 2020. We now expect a global contraction of 5.2 per cent this year." 

"This will bring about the broadest collapse in per capita incomes since 1870. Throughout the world, tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs. South African unemployment increased by one percentage point, reaching 30.1 per cent in the first three months of this year."

37m ago

"This indebtedness condemns us to ever-higher interest rates. If we reduce debt, we will reduce interest rates for everyone and we will unleash investment and growth," he says. 

"So today, with an eye on the future, we set out a strategy to build a bridge to recovery.  Our Herculean task is to close the mouth of the Hippopotamus! It is eating our children’s inheritance."

38m ago

While SA has "many strenghs", Mboweni says debt is SA's biggest problem.

"We have accumulated far too much debt; this downturn will add more. This year, out of every rand that we pay in tax, 21 cents goes to paying the interest on our past debts."  

39m ago

Mboweni says the supplementary budget

* brings an Adjustments Appropriation Bill and a Division of Revenue Amendment Bill to the House.

* formalises the two tax bills to give effect to the state's response; and 

* asks Parliament to approve the response package for Covid-19.  

41m ago

"As the wise farmer will tell you, when the tempest is raging you must protect your plants from damage. Our Aloe Ferox, like our people, is protected. Mr President, you are the wise farmer, caring for this Aloe Ferox," says Mboweni. 

42m ago

The minister says the severe economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made the adjusted budget necessary. 

45m ago

After some technical glitches - the finance minister has started his address. 

1h ago

Mbwoweni is also expected to announce the latest GDP projections and tax revenue shortfalls for 2020. 

Economists expect SA's economy to contract by anywhere between 6% and 12% this year, a fall last seen during the Great Depression. 

In May, meanwhile, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, Edward Kieswetter, warned that the combined impact of SA's struggling economy and the nationwide lockdown could mean a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues. 

Lockdown, stalled economy could mean tax loss of up to R285bn - Kieswetter

1h ago

"Of all the lieutenants of the Mbeki administration that met its end after the ANC elective conference on that cold and rainy weekend in the height of summer in Polokwane some 13 years ago, no-one carried the "aloof" tag as much as Tito Mboweni."

Read Fin24 Editor's Ron Derby's take on the finance minister below. 

Ron Derby | A job for the Mboweni of yesteryear

1h ago

Much of Mboweni's budget is expected to focus on how the government intends to 'reprioritise' R130 billion in spending. 

This R130 billion forms part of the R500 billion stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Read Fin24's overview of what to expect below. 

Here's what you can expect in Mboweni's emergency budget

1h ago

The minister's address will start at 3pm and is expected to last an hour. Treasury has said the speech will be delivered "virtually". 

After the speech, the minister will immediately head into a media briefing.  

1h ago

Four months after he delivered his budget address to a Parliament, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will on Wednesday afternoon deliver a supplementary budget address, brought about by the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.  

The main focus of the address will how the state will budget the R500 billion support package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to bolster the economy, 

Fin24 will be writing up the finance minister's address in real time. 

