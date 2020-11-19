live

43m ago

LIVE | Unions to give update on strike at SABC as crisis shows no sign of ending

Fin24 team
A general view of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) offices in Durban, South Africa.
Darren Stewart
Darren Stewart
Live News Feed
5m ago

At RSG the 5 permanent presenters – Martelize Brink, Johan Rademan, Fritz Klaaste, Jacqui January and Haidee Muller – all got letters, chilling, cold letters just saying your service is herewith terminated from 1 December

42m ago

Fin24 columnist Khaya Sithole has looked what is facing Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. 
Khaya Sithole | The SABC is messing with Stella's groove

42m ago

As Fin24 editor Ron Derby has written in an opinion piece, the current crisis at the SABC was a long time coming. 
Ron Derby | SABC paying the cost for the reign of Emperor Zuma and his faithful servants

42m ago

As a week of high drama at public broadcaster the SABC continues, unions are set to brief the media on Thursday morning about a possible strike. 

The SABC was thrown into turmoil earlier in the week after staff refused to accept retrenchment notices being sent to 400 of their colleagues. The notices would have kicked off the start of a process that have had ended in job losses, as the broadcaster seeks to cut costs.  

Management appeared to withdraw the notices following a backlash which included employees threatening to cut feeds and walk off, only to send staff an email on Wednesday to say that the retrenchment process would continue. 

Thursday's briefing will be held by the Communication Workers Union, together with officials from labour union federation Cosatu. 

Fin24 will be following developments at the cash-strapped broadcaster throughout the day. 

Khaya Sithole | The SABC is messing with Stella's groove
SABC warns it is at a financial crossroad as department says board acted in bad faith
Ron Derby | SABC paying the cost for the reign of Emperor Zuma and his faithful servants
