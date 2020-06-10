live

12m ago

add bookmark

LIVE UPDATES | Tobacco group challenges state's ban on cigarette sales

Fin24
Cigarettes for sale in Johannesburg in May during the lockdown.
Cigarettes for sale in Johannesburg in May during the lockdown.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

7m ago

Subel says the ban on the buying and selling of cigarettes is 'draconian' and has caused 'enormous harm'

11m ago

The case has started in the Pretoria High Court, with Advocate Arnold Subel SC, setting out the broad parameters of FITA's case. 

12m ago

Ten weeks after the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products was banned under the nationwide lockdown, the first court case challenging the ban is set to start at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning. 

The case is being brought by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, whose members include cigarette makers Carnilinx and Gold Leaf Tobacco.

The association is set to argue that that Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, overstepped her powers in banning the sale of cigarettes, arguing she does not have the authority to pick and choose what items can be banned as a precautionary measure. 

The state, meanwhile, has argued that a sales ban was needed in light of what it says it strong emerging evidence that smoking leads to more severe cases of Covid-19, and the prohibition is necessary to reduce strain on SA's health system.

Tobacco group to argue Dlamini-Zuma overstepped powers in banning sales of cigarettes
Go to top
Related Links
Tobacco group to argue Dlamini-Zuma overstepped powers in banning sales of cigarettes
Govt says lost tax revenue from smoking ban 'outweighed' by harm cigarettes cause
Tobacco giant argues cigarette ban harms 'emotional wellbeing' of smokers
Read more on:
fitanko­sazana dlamini-zuma
ZAR/USD
16.56
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.84
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.22)
Gold
1716.90
(+0.49)
Silver
17.70
(+0.90)
Platinum
840.00
(+0.90)
Brent Crude
40.82
(+0.93)
Palladium
1947.00
(+1.08)
All Share
54186.68
(-0.54)
Top 40
49723.50
(-0.39)
Financial 15
10971.15
(-2.36)
Industrial 25
73378.18
(+0.00)
Resource 10
50411.42
(-0.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 389 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
24% - 514 votes
My finances have been devastated
32% - 683 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 540 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo