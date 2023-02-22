Load shedding appeared to hit Stage 7, but there was no Eskom announcement

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

South Africa is experiencing an unprecedented level of power blackouts.

Eskom cut 7 045 megawatts from the grid — a move to prevent a total shutdown of the national grid — spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a tweet on Tuesday. He confirmed that the intensity of power cuts increased to the so-called Stage 7 of load shedding, as the practice is known locally. The utility earlier had only indicated it was implementing Stage 6, where it removes a corresponding 6 000 megawatts.

No Stage 7 announcement was made by Eskom.



Evening Peak Feedback 21/02/2023, 19:15

Total demand: 30 480MW

Loadshedding: 7 045MW

Eskom OCGT's Utilised: 14

Eskom GT’s Utilised: 3

IPP OCGT's: 5

Renewable Gen: 1 262MW (Wind 791MW, CSP 390MW, PV 81MW)@Eskom_SA Available Generation: 23 289MW@EskomSpokesper1 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) February 21, 2023

The record rationing is a severe blow to Africa’s most-industrialized economy, which is struggling to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and rebuild battered business confidence. Eskom has subjected the country to power outages every day this year. The South African Reserve Bank estimates the outages cost the nation as much as R899 million per day.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to make an announcement about the transfer of Eskom’s about 400 billion rand debt when he delivers his budget speech on Wednesday. Finances have weighed on the company that’s had difficulty maintaining funds to buy diesel.

Eskom, which supplies most of South Africa’s power from coal-fired plants, has been implementing rolling blackouts since 2008 because it can’t meet demand. Less than half of the utility’s generation capacity is available, two newly built coal-fired plants have also proven unreliable and other defective generating units have had to be taken off-line for repairs. The government has declared a state of disaster due to its energy crisis.



