10m ago

add bookmark

Eskom: Load shedding halted from noon on Friday

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stage 2 load shedding is back, says Eskom.
Stage 2 load shedding is back, says Eskom.
Getty Images
Load shedding will be cancelled, for now, from noon on Friday as generation units return to service, Eskom has said in a statement. 

Earlier in the week, generation capacity had been lost at Medupi, Arnot, Duvha and Kendal power stations. The shortfall was partly attributed to boiler tube leaks, units tripping as well as an increase in demand, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Since Thursday, a generation unit each was returned to service at Duvha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel and Kusile. A further unit each was expected to return to service at Camden and Mejuba on Friday. 

"Although we have also lost other units at Tutuka, Camden and Hendrina Power Stations, we have managed to adequately replenish emergency generation reserves. Eskom will also be taking the opportunity over the long weekend, due to the lower demand, to conduct short-term maintenance and to further replenish the emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead," Eskom said on Friday morning.

The utility currently has 7 193 MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 464MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
USD/ZAR
14.69
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.49
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.41
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,743.39
(+0.4)
Silver
26.19
(+0.5)
Platinum
1,213.00
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
63.28
(-6.9)
Palladium
2,670.64
(-0.2)
All Share
66,425
(-0.5)
Top 40
60,802
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,308
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,709
(-0.1)
Resource 10
67,104
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1142 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2857 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1542 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo